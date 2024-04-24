Stradley Ronon Launches First West Coast Office With Securit...

News From Law.com

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young is moving into the West Coast, launching an office in Long Beach, California, with the help of 10 attorneys from litigation boutique Keesal, Young, & Logan. Securities litigation partner Esther Cho, formerly the chair of Keesal Young's executive committee, will manage Stradley Ronon's first western outpost, joined by fellow partners David Piper, Neal Robb, Melanie Ronen and Bentley Stansbury, along with five associates.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2024, 8:00 AM

nature of claim: /