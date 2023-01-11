New Suit - Employment

CVS Health and MinuteClinic were sued Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged religious-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Boyden Gray & Associates and First Liberty Institute on behalf of a nurse who claims she was terminated after being denied religious accommodation from prescribing contraceptive and abortion medication. The plaintiff claims she had been afforded such accommodation for over six years before it was removed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00038, Strader v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 3:29 PM