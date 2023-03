Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ajax Building Co. to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment disability discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Marie A. Mattox P.A. on behalf of Stephen Strachan. The case is 4:23-cv-00112, Strachan v. Ajax Building Company, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 17, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Strachan

defendants

Ajax Building Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination