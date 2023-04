New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Monday in Texas Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed by the Hommel Law Firm on behalf of an employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00188, Stoxstell v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

