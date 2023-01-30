Who Got The Work

McGuireWoods partner Meghaan C. Madriz has entered an appearance for Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and Chairman J. Kent Friedman in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The case was filed Dec. 14 in Texas Southern District Court by Bizer & DeReus and Cirkiel Law Group on behalf of Carrie Stowell and Rebeka Stowell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr., is 4:22-cv-04340, Stowell et al v. Houston Astros, LLC et al.

