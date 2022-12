New Suit

The Houston Astros and the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority were sued Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Bizer & Dereus and Cirkiel Law Group on behalf of Carrie Stowell and Rebeka Stowell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04340, Stowell et al v. Houston Astros, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 14, 2022, 7:35 PM