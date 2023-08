New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Union Pacific was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Tuesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Nichols Kaster, is part of a wave of cases challenging the defendant's 'Fitness-for-Duty' program. The case is 8:23-cv-00330, Stover v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

August 01, 2023, 8:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Stover

Plaintiffs

Nichols Kaster

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA