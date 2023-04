Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Thursday against Caesars Entertainment and Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Matkoff, Shengold, Berman & Goodnow on behalf of Ellen Stover. The case is 2:23-cv-01416, Stover v. Chester Downs and Marina, LLC DBA Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 13, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Ellen Stover

defendants

Caesar's Entertainment, Inc.

Chester Downs And Marina, LLC D/B/A Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack

defendant counsels

Wheeler Diulio & Barnabei

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims