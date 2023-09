Who Got The Work

McDonald's has tapped partners Felicity Ann McGrath and Michael L. Pivor of Kiernan Trebach LLP to fight a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed July 18 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Breit Biniazan PC on behalf of Willie Stover II. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:23-cv-00938, Stover, II v. Ram Foods, Inc. et al.

September 01, 2023, 8:32 AM

