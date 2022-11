New Suit - ERISA

MetLife and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, for disability benefits, was brought by attorney J. Lomax Jordan Jr. on behalf of Charles Robert Stout. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-06036, Stout v. Smith International, Inc. et al.

Insurance

