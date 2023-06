Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Friday removed an employment class action against Amazon.com to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Tunyan Law, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages. The case is 5:23-cv-01216, Stout v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 23, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Keith Stout

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Does 1 through 50, inclusive.

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches