For the third time since 2021, career public-interest lawyer Corey Stoughton is up for consideration for a seat on the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court. Stoughton remains an option for Gov. Kathy Hochul to appoint as chief judge, after the New York Senate's historic turnback of her appointment of Judge Hector LaSalle on Feb. 15.

New York

March 31, 2023, 2:54 PM

