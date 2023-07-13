New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was filed by the Paul Law Offices on behalf of a carman who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for allegedly violating a Norfolk employee policy. The suit further contends that the plaintiff was not afforded any leave accommodations, other than being placed on a 'medical hold,' after an alcohol-related incident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00151, Stouffer v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

July 13, 2023, 4:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Mark Stouffer

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Paul, PLLC

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act