New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, Facebook and Instagram were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Southern Med Law and Heninger Garrison Davis on behalf of an Alabama minor and his mother, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive qualities which are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00575, Stoudemire v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.