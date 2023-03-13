Who Got The Work

Jessica Goneau Scott and Matthew V. Rotbart of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell have entered appearances for MaxFund Inc. d/b/a MaxFund Animal Adoption Center and other defendants in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed Jan. 26 in Colorado District Court by Billhorn Law Firm on behalf of hourly-paid employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:23-cv-00230, Storz v. Maxfund, Inc. et al.

Colorado

March 13, 2023, 5:58 AM