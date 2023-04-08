New Suit - Personal Injury

Marquette University was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of the mother of a Marquette graduate who died by suicide after murdering an acquaintance. The court case, filed by Hess Law Offices, claims that Marquette University police officers failed to act in accordance with their obligations after encountering Andrew Story days before the murder and transporting him an emergency psychiatric facility. The suit alleges that Story was improperly released without a thorough assessment because the officers did not disclose that he had been involuntarily detained and brought in for evaluation pursuant to Wisconsin law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00458, Story v. Marquette University.

April 08, 2023, 12:30 PM

Emily Story

Hess Law Offices LLC

Marquette University

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims