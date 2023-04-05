New Suit - Employment Class Action

O'Reilly Automotive, Express Services Inc. and other defendants were hit with an employment class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Spivak Law Firm, alleges workers were not paid for time spent in security and COVID-19 safety procedures, loss of adequate meal and break periods, failure to provide required personal protective equipment, and other counts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00597, Storm v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 05, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Eve Storm

Plaintiffs

Spivak Law Firm

defendants

O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC

Does 1-50, inclusive

Express Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches