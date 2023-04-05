O'Reilly Automotive, Express Services Inc. and other defendants were hit with an employment class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Spivak Law Firm, alleges workers were not paid for time spent in security and COVID-19 safety procedures, loss of adequate meal and break periods, failure to provide required personal protective equipment, and other counts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00597, Storm v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 05, 2023, 3:20 PM