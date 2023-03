Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, and Yosemite Hospitality to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Downtown LA Law Group on behalf of a former housekeeper. The case is 1:23-cv-00315, Storm v. Aramark Management Services LP et al.

Business Services

March 02, 2023, 8:46 PM