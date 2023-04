New Suit - Trademark

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Storm Team Construction Inc. The suit takes aim at Stormz USA LLC for allegedly using a confusingly similar trademark to the plaintiff's while offering identical storm reconstruction services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00256, Storm Team Construction, Inc. v. Stormz USA, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

April 14, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Storm Team Construction, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Stormz USA, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims