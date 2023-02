News From Law.com

A Connecticut Appellate Court affirmed a trial court's judgment in favor of the defendant in a slip-and-fall case. The trial court found that the plaintiff had not established negligence. Byron Herrera, the plaintiff, filed the action against Meadow Hill and Imagineers, and alleged that the defendants failed to remove the ice on the steps and walkway leading to his apartment in Glastonbury, the opinion said.

Connecticut

February 23, 2023, 3:31 PM