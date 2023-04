News From Law.com International

In a world awash in disinformation, is there still room for genuine persuasion? Canadian litigator Guy Pratte thinks so and in his podcast launching next week will delve into the Art of Persuasion in interviews with "persuaders" ranging from politicians to actors, lawyers, fashion designers, and doctors.

Legal Services

April 11, 2023, 4:25 PM

