New Suit - Employment

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles filed a lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Middle District Court against James Hardie Building Industries PLC and other defendants arising from alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action, filed on behalf of Adrian Storey, accuses the defendants of a practice of discrimination against Black employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00625, Storey v. James Hardie Building Industries, P.L.C. et al.

Alabama

October 20, 2022, 4:00 PM