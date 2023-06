New Suit - Employment

UDR Inc., a real estate investment trust that invests in apartments, was sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was brought by Lechner Law on behalf of Kristie Storer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01480, Storer v. UDR, Inc.

Real Estate

June 30, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristie Storer

Plaintiffs

Lechner Law

defendants

UDR, Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act