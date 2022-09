Who Got The Work

Scott Wofsy and Alicia Carroll of Locke Lord have entered appearances for Sensio Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts two patents related to an egg cooker design, was filed July 13 in New York Southern District Court by Bochetto & Lentz on behalf of Storebound LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-05967, Storebound LLC v. Sensio, Inc.

Technology

September 13, 2022, 9:21 AM