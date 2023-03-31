New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Store Master Funding XXIX LLC. The complaint takes aim at Royal Texas LLC and Triangle Capital Properties for allegedly failing to obtain plaintiff's written consent prior to making alterations to a rented property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01194, Store Master Funding XXIX, LLC v. Triangle Capital Properties, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Store Master Funding XXIX, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Royal Texas, LLC

Triangle Capital Properties, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract