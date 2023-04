New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Store Master Funding XVII LLC. The suit, which pursues claims against Century Marble and Granite LLC and Shah Siddiqui, seeks to reclaim over $3 million that the defendants owe the plaintiff from defaulting on a lease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02579, Store Master Funding XVII, LLC v. Siddiqui et al.

Illinois

April 25, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Store Master Funding XVII, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Century Marble and Granite LLC

Shah Siddiqui

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract