News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily focuses on what U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson in Philadelphia said about how he handles motions to seal filings and his courtroom. During a web discussion last week sponsored by the Berkeley Judicial Institute, Wolson stressed that he's not a "rubber stamp" and that parties can't just "yada, yada, yada" their way to a showing of harm needed to file something under seal.

Pennsylvania

July 16, 2024, 7:30 AM