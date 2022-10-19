Stop! Justices Asked to Halt Biden Administration Student-Lo...

News From Law.com

A Wisconsin county taxpayers association on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness program, pending its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. The emergency application for an injunction in Brown County Taxpayers Association v. Biden is the first challenge to the loan program to reach the high court. Plaintiffs have filed lawsuits challenging the program in a number of jurisdictions.

October 19, 2022, 3:07 PM