New Suit - Contract

Qurate Retail was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court concerning an agreement to sell millions of dollars' worth of automation equipment. The case was filed by Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhill & Furman on behalf of Stony Corp. Blvd. LLC, which claims the purchased equipment was found to be inoperable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00518, Stony Battery RD Property Owner LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2023, 2:03 PM