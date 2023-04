New Suit - Trademark

Sheppard Mullin filed a trademark lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Stoney Clover Lane, a seller of travel and organizational accessories. The suit accuses Michelle Smith of unlawfully holding herself out as an authorized seller of SCL products and of selling non-genuine or misappropriated merchandise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02519, Stoney Clover Lane, LLC v. Smith.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 01, 2023, 1:03 PM

Stoney Clover Lane, LLC

Sheppard Mullin

Michelle Smith

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims