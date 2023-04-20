New Suit

StoneX Financial f/k/a INTL FCStone Financial filed a lawsuit against John A. Hargreaves, Tanveer Ahmad and other defendants on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Katten Muchin Rosenman, seeks to confirm arbitration awards requiring the defendants to pay the plaintiff debit balances which were caused by volatility in the natural gas market in 2018. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02498, StoneX Financial Inc. v. Hargreaves et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

StoneX Financial, Inc. f/k/a Intl FCStone Financial, Inc.

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

Barry Fialk

Donald Chin

John A. Hargreaves

Tanveer Ahmad

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment