Sarah Bennett of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Mission Point Management Services in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed April 5 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Fagan McManus P.C.; Josephson Dunlap LLP; Bruckner Burch PLLC and Anderson Alexander PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:23-cv-10781, Stoner v. Mission Point Management Services, LLC.
Health Care
May 20, 2023, 10:20 AM