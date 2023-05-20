Who Got The Work

Sarah Bennett of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Mission Point Management Services in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed April 5 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Fagan McManus P.C.; Josephson Dunlap LLP; Bruckner Burch PLLC and Anderson Alexander PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:23-cv-10781, Stoner v. Mission Point Management Services, LLC.

Health Care

May 20, 2023, 10:20 AM

Samrawit Stoner

Josephson Dunlap LLP

Fagan Mcmanus, P.C.

Mission Point Management Services, LLC

Mission Point Management Services, LLC d/b/a Mission Point Healthcare Services

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations