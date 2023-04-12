Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, General Security Indemnity Co. of Arizona and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was brought by Whitlow & Simmons on behalf of Stonelake Condominium Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00279, Stonelake Condominium Association Inc. v. Certain Underwriters Lloyds, London et al.
Insurance
April 12, 2023, 7:26 PM