New Suit

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, General Security Indemnity Co. of Arizona and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was brought by Whitlow & Simmons on behalf of Stonelake Condominium Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00279, Stonelake Condominium Association Inc. v. Certain Underwriters Lloyds, London et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Stonelake Condominium Association, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Whitlow & Simmons

defendants

General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona

Lexington Insurance Company

Steadfast Insurance Company

Certain Underwriters Lloyds, London

Geovera Specialty Insurance Company

HDI Global Specialty SE

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

Old Republic Union Insurance Company

QBE Speciality Insurance Company

Transverse Specialty Insurance Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute