Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Holland & Knight have stepped in to represent NOW Health Group, a maker of nutritional supplements, natural foods and beauty products, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 8 in Illinois Northern District Court by Lemberg Law, accuses the defendant of misleading consumers about the amount and type of magnesium in its supplements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:23-cv-16604, Stonehart v. Now Health Group, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 22, 2024, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Phillip Stonehart

Plaintiffs

Lemberg Law LLC

defendants

Now Health Group, Inc.,

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract