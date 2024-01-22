Attorneys from Holland & Knight have stepped in to represent NOW Health Group, a maker of nutritional supplements, natural foods and beauty products, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 8 in Illinois Northern District Court by Lemberg Law, accuses the defendant of misleading consumers about the amount and type of magnesium in its supplements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:23-cv-16604, Stonehart v. Now Health Group, Inc.
January 22, 2024, 12:45 PM