Who Got The Work

Erik L. Wilson of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo has entered an appearance for DeepMedia.A.I., formerly known as Anonymous A.I., in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed March 22 in New York Southern District Court by Wasserman Grubin & Rogers on behalf of Stonegardens Advisory, seeks over $500,000 for alleged unpaid invoices for brand positioning, preparation of proposals and other services for the purpose of securing partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense and private technology companies in the AI security market. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:24-cv-02178, Stonegardens Advisory LLC v. DeepMedia.A.I.

AI & Automation

May 07, 2024, 7:40 PM

