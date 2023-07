Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, McDaniel & Welch on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Michael C. Ginart Jr. & Associates on behalf of Lauren Stone. The case is 2:23-cv-02773, Stone v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Lauren Stone

defendants

Walmart Inc.

Jane Doe

John Doe

Richard Graham

XYZ Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mccranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, Mcdaniel And Welch

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims