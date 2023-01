New Suit

Baird Holm filed a lawsuit against Olderbak Georgetown/Willows LLC on Monday in Nebraska District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The court action, filed on behalf of Michelle Stone, accuses the defendant of disability-based housing discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00026, Stone v. Olderbak Georgetown/Willows LLC.

Real Estate

January 23, 2023, 7:44 PM