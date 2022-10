Who Got The Work

FINRA and Robert W. Cook have retained the regulatory organization's senior vice president and chief litigation counsel, Timothy W. Mountz, and attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Sept. 9 in Texas Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:22-cv-00789, Stone v. FINRA et al.

Texas

October 28, 2022, 7:35 AM