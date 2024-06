Who Got The Work

Nixon Peabody partner Kimberly Harding has entered an appearance for Exos Human Capital LLC in a pending employment class action. The complaint, filed May 8 in New York Southern District Court by Fitapelli & Schaffer, accuses the defendant of failing to timely pay minimum and overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:24-cv-03548, Stone v. Exos Human Capital, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 24, 2024, 10:15 AM

Phillip Stone

Fitapelli & Schaffer, LLP

Exos Human Capital, LLC

Nixon Peabody

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations