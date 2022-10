Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at White and Williams on Friday removed a lawsuit against Allied Industrial Supply to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Lanciano & Associates on behalf of Christopher Stone, seeks a declaration that Stone did not violate the confidentiality and non-compete provisions of an asset purchase agreement. The case is 3:22-cv-05941, Stone v. Allied Industrial Supply.

Transportation & Logistics

October 07, 2022, 3:20 PM