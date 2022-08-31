Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoll Keenon Ogden on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Dean Dairy Holdings d/b/a Dean Milk Company and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Bishop Friend PSC; and Tomlinson Law on behalf of Carl Edwin Stone, executor of the Estate of Catherine Stone, and other plaintiffs, accuses counsel for defendants of filing a frivolous Rule 11 motion in connection with a moot underlying employment discrimination action. The case is 3:22-cv-00450, Stone et al v. Dean Dairy Holdings, LLC et al.

Kentucky

August 31, 2022, 6:13 AM