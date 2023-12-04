Stone Academy Plaintiffs Awarded $5 Million Prejudgment Reme...

News From Law.com

Stone Academy was ordered to pay a prejudgment remedy of $5 million after the court found a defendant's testimony to be false. In February, Career Training Specialists LLC, doing business as Stone Academy, a private, for-profit occupational school, abruptly closed its doors and "upended the lives of the hundreds of enrolled practical nursing students who paid tens-of-thousands of dollars to pursue their degrees to become Licensed Practical Nurses," the complaint said.

Connecticut

December 04, 2023, 5:04 PM

