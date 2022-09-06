New Suit - Trade Secrets

Stoller Enterprises, an agricultural plant nutrition company, filed a trade secret lawsuit against former employee Christopher George on Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Fisher & Phillips, accuses George of refusing to return formula books and other materials to Stoller after his termination. The complaint further accuses George of threatening to make a complaint to the Environmental Protection Agency unless the company paid him $800,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03010, Stoller Enterprises Inc. v. George.

Agriculture

