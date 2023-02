Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Electronic Registration Systems Inc., Rocket Mortgage LLC and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Saalfeld Griggs PC on behalf of James Frances Stoll. The case is 6:23-cv-00164, Stoll v. Stoll et al.

Oregon

February 02, 2023, 8:35 PM