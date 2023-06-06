JPMorgan Chase and Early Warning Services, doing business as Zellpay.com, were slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court over a June 1 server malfunction of the defendants Zelle payment network platform. The suit, brought by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, contends that the defendants subjected consumers to double debits and deprived them from accessing their funds or providing the true current status of their accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04149, Stoll v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. D/B/A Chase Bank et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 06, 2023, 6:26 AM