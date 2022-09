Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Boston Scientific and Cleveland Clinic to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Wlliam A. Carlin on behalf of Ranka Stojanovic and Veseljko Stojanovic. The case is 1:22-cv-01676, Stojanovic et al v. Boston Scientific Corporation et al.

Health Care

September 19, 2022, 6:09 PM