Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Murchison & Cumming on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Everi Games, Bally's Las Vegas and Greg Wyeth to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Lasso Injury Law on behalf of Amanda Stoffel-Flora. The case is 2:23-cv-00204, Stoffel-Flora v. Parball Newco, LLC d/b/a Ballys Las Vegas et al.

Gaming & Esports

February 08, 2023, 6:58 PM