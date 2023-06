New Suit - Employment Class Action

Discount Tire Co. was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, alleging wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Outten & Golden; Shavitz Law Group; and Randall Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-08114, Stoddard v. Discount Tire Company Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Stoddard

Plaintiffs

Outten & Golden

Shavitz Law Group, P.A.

Randall Law PLLC

defendants

Discount Tire Company Incorporated

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations