New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Walmart was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Friday in Illinois Southern District Court in connection with the retailer's alleged use of Clearview AI facial recognition software. The suit, brought by Whiteside & Goldberg and Audet & Partners, alleges that Walmart violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Clearview's database to identify images of customers captured in video surveillance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02509, Weber et al. v. Walmart Inc.