Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Benedum Law on behalf of a Liberty Mutual policyholder, accuses the defendant of failing to make reasonable payment for damages sustained by the plaintiff in a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:22-cv-04298, Stockton v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 5:59 PM